Italian salad in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!

18 Auburn Way South, Auburn

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Pasta Salad$0.00
Southwestern Flavored Pasta Salad with red onions, corn & black beans. Has a little kick, but it's a must-try!
Italian Salad$19.20
Pastrami, Ham, Salami, Swiss, Provolone, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, & House-Made Italian Dressing (4oz)
More about Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!
DaVita Cafe image

 

DaVita Cafe

32275 32nd Ave S, Federal Way

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Weekly special: Italian Hoagie Sandwich served with Potato salad (Pepperoni, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Onion, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato & Oil & Vinegar served on a Hoagie roll)$9.75
More about DaVita Cafe

