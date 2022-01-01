Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Jack's BBQ

35731 W Valley Hwy S, Algona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Mac And Cheese$16.00
Mac And Cheese$4.50
More about Jack's BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (5146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$6.75
More about Hops n Drops

