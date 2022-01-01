Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve tacos

Jack's BBQ image

 

Jack's BBQ

35731 W Valley Hwy S, Algona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Rib Taco Plate$15.00
More about Jack's BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (5146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops

Map

