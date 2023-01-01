Auburndale restaurants you'll love
Auburndale's top cuisines
Must-try Auburndale restaurants
More about Tantrums Lakeside Grill - @ECP
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tantrums Lakeside Grill - @ECP
330 Denton Ave, Auburndale
|Popular items
|Ice Cream
|$3.49
|Country Shrimp Boil
|$17.99
|Chicken BLT
|$12.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Auburndale FL #061
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's - Auburndale FL #061
102 W Polk Street, Auburndale
More about The Pantry Modern Diner - 2122 US-92 Suite 6
The Pantry Modern Diner - 2122 US-92 Suite 6
2122 US-92 Suite 6, auburndale