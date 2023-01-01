Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Auburndale restaurants you'll love

Auburndale restaurants
  • Auburndale

Auburndale's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Auburndale restaurants

Tantrums Lakeside Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tantrums Lakeside Grill - @ECP

330 Denton Ave, Auburndale

Avg 4.6 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ice Cream$3.49
Country Shrimp Boil$17.99
Chicken BLT$12.99
More about Tantrums Lakeside Grill - @ECP
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's - Auburndale FL #061

102 W Polk Street, Auburndale

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Auburndale FL #061
Main pic

 

The Pantry Modern Diner - 2122 US-92 Suite 6

2122 US-92 Suite 6, auburndale

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Pantry Modern Diner - 2122 US-92 Suite 6
Kissimmee

