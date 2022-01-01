Go
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Auction Barn Restaurant

Open today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

4016 STATE ROUTE 40

Argyle, NY 12809

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Breakfast Sand. 1 Egg$5.25
Roasted Turkey Dinner$13.95
served with mashed, stuffing, & cranberry sauce
Triple Decker Sandwich (Club Sandwich)$8.50
choice from deli with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of bread
Auction Barn Fish Fry$7.95
lightly breaded & fried served on a steamed roll. served with French fries & coleslaw
Fried Cauliflower with Cheese$2.50
Fried Haddock$14.95
Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti$14.95
Oversized BLT$6.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Chocolate Cake$3.95
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm

4016 STATE ROUTE 40, Argyle NY 12809

