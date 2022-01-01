Go
Audie's Restaurant

Audie’s Restaurant has been owned and operated by the Jaggi Family since 1974 and a local favorite since the Bridge was built
We do things pretty much the same way we did back then. Our baker, Heidi , bakes the breads, dinner rolls, desserts and pies. Chef Nick oversees the kitchen where Dwayne makes our homemade soups and sauces, we grind our own beef for burgers, slow roast the Prime Rib and create the daily specials.
Today, you might find the third generation of the Jaggi family at the front door, welcoming you in or perhaps in the kitchen, following in the footsteps of their father and grandfather.
Here at Audie’s, hospitality is a family tradition.

314 N Nicolet St • $$

Avg 4.5 (508 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef Salad$11.99
Crisp greens, roasted sliced turkey & ham, sliced egg, shredded cheddar, assorted vegetables & your choice of dressing
Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Fresh hand dipped mushrooms deep fried in our beer batter until golden brown with Ranch dipping sauce
Soft Drink$2.89
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Tender strips of boneless chicken breast deep-fried in our own beer batter with homemade BBQ and Ranch dipping sauces
Grilled Reuben$11.29
Stacked corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island & melted Swiss grilled on Heidi's marble rye
Audie Burger$14.29
1/2 pound house ground, hand pattied beef topped with melted Swiss or American, fresh sautéed mushrooms, & sliced onion on brioche
Caesar Salad$8.49
Crisp romaine, fresh shredded parmesan, homemade croutons & our own traditional Caesar dressing.
Bar Burger$11.50
1/2 pound house ground, hand pattied beef on brioche garnished with crisp leaf lettuce, homemade pickles, sliced tomato & onion
Whitefish Dinner$18.99
The local specialty, delivered fresh from the Great Lakes daily. Choose your favorite style
Club Sandwich$11.99
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on homemade white or wheat toast
Location

314 N Nicolet St

Mackinaw City MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
