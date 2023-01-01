Go
A map showing the location of Audrey - PA - 2000 Town Center BlvdView gallery

Audrey - PA - 2000 Town Center Blvd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Town Center Blvd

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2000 Town Center Blvd, Canonsburg PA 15317

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Toscana Brick Oven
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Main Street Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Nate's Chophouse
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Main Street Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe - 114 Southpointe Blvd,
orange star3.0 • 70
114 Southpointe Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Vincents of Southpointe
orange starNo Reviews
673 Morganza Rd. Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Nobby’s Pizzeria - @ The Tandem Connection
orange starNo Reviews
5 Georgetown Road Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Grande Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4205 Washington Rd. McMurray, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Canonsburg

Washington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Audrey - PA - 2000 Town Center Blvd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston