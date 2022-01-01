Go
Audubon

Restaurant / Bar located just outside of Kenmore Square. Neighborhood stop for locals and fans on their way to Fenway Park and The House of Blues.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

838 Beacon Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (295 reviews)

Popular Items

SOBA NOODLE$13.00
Burrata Mozzarella, Red Baby Gem Lettuce, Baby Heirlooms, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Basil Vinaigrette.
Allergies: Dairy, Nightshades, Garlic
Bouvet Sparkling Rosé$10.00
STEAK KEBOB$13.00
BURGER$13.00
Burgers will be rubbed in our house seasoning of salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and chili powder.
Served on a brioche bun
Allergies: Dairy (bun), Gluten (bun), Garlic (omitted by only seasoning with salt & pepper)
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

838 Beacon Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

