Go
Toast

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

909 Broadway • $$

Avg 4 (576 reviews)

Popular Items

Creamed Corn
Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
Potato Salad
Rib Combo Plate$16.99
2 ribs YOUR CHOICE plus one other meat choice.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
Jalapeño$0.35
Regular Sausage$3.99
One Regular Sausage Link
Pork Rib$3.00
One Pork Rib
2 meat Combo$14.99
2 meats of your choice (no ribs)
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Mac-N-Cheese
Brisket Plate$12.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

909 Broadway

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Back Unturned Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Back Unturned Brewing Co. is the dream I did not turn my back on! We appreciate you and hope to inspire you to pursue your dream. Cheers!
Ricardo A. Garcia

Alamo Beer Co.

No reviews yet

Brewery and Restaurant loacted minutes from the the Alamo and downtown San Antoinio

Playland Pizza

No reviews yet

A menu focused on an array of classic & creative pizzas & cocktails in a modern, lively setting.

Gourdough's Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston