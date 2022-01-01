Augie's Cafe

Go
Popular Items

The Way You Make Me Feel$13.00
Pancakes served with fresh blueberries and strawberries, eggs, and meat choice
Ready or Not$13.00
Eggs, meat choice, with your choice of house potatoes or grits, and a biscuit
Off the Wall$18.00
Grilled Salmon over monterey jack grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce.
Your The One I Want$15.00
Fried catfish over monterey jack grits topped with a creamy spicy parmesan sauce.
2 Eggs$4.00
Never Can Say Goodbye$13.00
Whole wings or thighs and a buttermilk waffle
Grits$4.00
Never to Much$15.00
Brioche french toast, eggs and meat choice
Walk on The Wild Side$15.00
Delicious cajun shrimp cooked in a creamy spicy parmesan sauce served with monterey jack grits.
House Potatoes$4.00
Location

1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta GA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
