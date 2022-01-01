Go
Toast

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

We are offering online ordering.

1106 King Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Empanadas$13.00
Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Peas, Tarragon, Cream
Augies Platter$25.00
Brat, Half Smoke, Brisket, Brussels, Apple Slices, Caramelized Peppers & Onions,
House Pretzels, Basil Garlic Sauce, Stone
Ground Mustard
Augie's Baked Potato$5.00
Baked Potato with Delicious Selection of Toppings
Fried mozzarella$10.00
Fresh Mozz, House Marinara
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Tuna Tartar$16.00
Sriracha Aioli, Avocado, Ginger, Cashews, Wonton
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Nut, Fish
Wings N Stuff$10.00
Classic, Old Bay, Diablo, Augie’s Sauce, Green Curry
Smoked Bleu Cheese For Dipping
Allergens: Gluten
Buffalo
Choice of fried shrimp, cauliflower or combination of both. House Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, celery
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls$12.00
Shaved Ribeye, American, Pickled Chiles, Augie’s Sauce
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Hot Chicken Tenders$12.00
Honey Pickle Aioli, Pickle Slices
Allergens: Gluten, Egg
Green Curry Mussels$17.00
Basil, Mint, Thai Chili, Coconut Milk, Green Apple
See full menu

Location

1106 King Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Peoples Drug

No reviews yet

Peoples, to which it was often referred, is once again a great place to get a delicious sandwich, and a fantastic drink.

Old Hat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Redrocks

No reviews yet

Available for Takeout & Delivery

The Majestic To-Go

No reviews yet

The Majestic Easter Dinner To Go is available!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston