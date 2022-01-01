Go
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212 • $$

Avg 4 (531 reviews)

Popular Items

Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
1 lb Brisket$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
French Fries$3.99
Rib Combo Plate$16.99
2 ribs YOUR CHOICE plus one other meat choice.
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS
Potato Salad
Mac-N-Cheese
Pork Rib$3.00
One Pork Rib
2 meat Combo$14.99
2 meats of your choice (no ribs)
Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Cole-Slaw
Brisket Plate$12.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

