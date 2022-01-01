Go
August E's

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

203 E San Antonio St • $$$

Avg 3 (295 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Mac & Cheese$14.00
Siam Egg Roll$15.00
handcut pork egg roll with fresh vegetables, herbs, sweet chili sauce
Buttermilk Pie$8.00
Soup Du Jour$16.00
seasonal selection
Lobster Spring Roll$16.00
vanilla scented lobster, wood grilled corn, smoked bacon, frisée, truffle vinaigrette
Phat Thai$27.00
flat egg noodle, carrots, onions, scallions, peanuts, lime, cilantro, egg omelette choice of protein
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Pork Chop$58.00
203 E San Antonio St

Fredericksburg TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
