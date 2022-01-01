Augusta American restaurants you'll love
Fat Man's Cafe
1450 Greene Street, Augusta
|Soul Supreme
|$10.98
The Café Chef with extra goodness: honey roasted nuts, raisins, and bacon
|The Club
|$9.98
All-natural turkey & ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, three slices of wheat bread stacked and sliced
|Jus Veggies
|$8.58
Pick 4 sides with a roll or cornbread.
Frog & the Hen
466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta
|ROAST 1/2 Chicken - 2 Sides
|$17.00
Roasted half chicken with 2 sides, add jus if you like!
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$12.00
Pulled roast chicken, seasonal veggies, veloute cream, Anson Mills cornmeal pastry crust
|Cheddar Biscuits
|$6.00
4 Scratch buttermilk, cheddar biscuits w/ sorghum butter