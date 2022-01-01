Augusta American restaurants you'll love

Fat Man's Cafe image

 

Fat Man's Cafe

1450 Greene Street, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soul Supreme$10.98
The Café Chef with extra goodness: honey roasted nuts, raisins, and bacon
The Club$9.98
All-natural turkey & ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, three slices of wheat bread stacked and sliced
Jus Veggies$8.58
Pick 4 sides with a roll or cornbread.
More about Fat Man's Cafe
Frog & the Hen image

FRENCH FRIES

Frog & the Hen

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ROAST 1/2 Chicken - 2 Sides$17.00
Roasted half chicken with 2 sides, add jus if you like!
Chicken Pot Pie$12.00
Pulled roast chicken, seasonal veggies, veloute cream, Anson Mills cornmeal pastry crust
Cheddar Biscuits$6.00
4 Scratch buttermilk, cheddar biscuits w/ sorghum butter
More about Frog & the Hen
Frog Hollow Tavern image

 

Frog Hollow Tavern

1282 Broad St, Augusta

Avg 4.8 (6254 reviews)
Takeout
More about Frog Hollow Tavern

