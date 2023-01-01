Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Toast

Augusta restaurants that serve arugula salad

Craft & Vine image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Craft & Vine

1204 Broad, Augusta

Avg 4.7 (912 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$13.00
More about Craft & Vine
Item pic

 

Soul City Pizza - Central Ave.

1855 Central Ave, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad$0.00
Arugula tossed with Feta, Lemon Juice, and Olive Oil
More about Soul City Pizza - Central Ave.

