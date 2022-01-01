Burritos in Augusta
Augusta restaurants that serve burritos
The Southern Salad
1008 Broad Street, Augusta
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.75
cilantro-lime rice | black beans | roasted peppers | roasted broccoli | avocado | onions | creamy cilantro/lime dressing | pita chips
Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA
|Burrito Chilango
|$10.00
10” burrito, fillede with ground beef, chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. (Topped with red sauce optional) (for nacho cheese add $2 Extra)
|C. Burrito, Rice & Beans
|$5.95
|(2)Nacho Burritos
Two floor tortilla rolled around your choice of meat and topped with white sauce.