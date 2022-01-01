Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Augusta restaurants that serve burritos

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Southern Salad

1008 Broad Street, Augusta

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$10.75
cilantro-lime rice | black beans | roasted peppers | roasted broccoli | avocado | onions | creamy cilantro/lime dressing | pita chips
More about The Southern Salad
Victoria's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant

3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA

Avg 3.9 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Chilango$10.00
10” burrito, fillede with ground beef, chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. (Topped with red sauce optional) (for nacho cheese add $2 Extra)
C. Burrito, Rice & Beans$5.95
(2)Nacho Burritos
Two floor tortilla rolled around your choice of meat and topped with white sauce.
More about Victoria's Mexican Restaurant

