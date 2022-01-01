Cheese fries in Augusta
Augusta restaurants that serve cheese fries
Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA
|G. Cheese Burger & Fries
|$5.95
Farmhaus Burgers
1204 A Broad Street, Augusta
|Side Fries w/ Chili / Cheddar Cheese
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
3051 Washington Rd, Augusta
|Fried Cheese(7)
|$10.99
8 pieces of "Melt in your Mouth" Fried Cheese served with a Cold Homemade Marinara.
|Half Order- Fried Cheese(4)
|$6.50
FRENCH FRIES
Frog & the Hen
466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta
|Fried Mac & Cheese
|$9.00