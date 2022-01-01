Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Augusta

Go
Augusta restaurants
Toast

Augusta restaurants that serve cheese fries

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant

3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA

Avg 3.9 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
G. Cheese Burger & Fries$5.95
More about Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
Farmhaus Burgers image

 

Farmhaus Burgers

1204 A Broad Street, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fries w/ Chili / Cheddar Cheese$4.50
More about Farmhaus Burgers
Fried Cheese image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

3051 Washington Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.3 (2527 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheese(7)$10.99
8 pieces of "Melt in your Mouth" Fried Cheese served with a Cold Homemade Marinara.
Half Order- Fried Cheese(4)$6.50
More about Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
Frog & the Hen image

FRENCH FRIES

Frog & the Hen

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Mac & Cheese$9.00
More about Frog & the Hen
Farmhaus Burgers image

 

Farmhaus Burgers

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Martinez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fries w/ Chili / Cheddar Cheese$4.50
More about Farmhaus Burgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Augusta

Chicken Soup

Chili Dogs

Chili

Fried Pickles

Sundaes

Chopped Salad

Cheesecake

Salmon

Map

More near Augusta to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston