Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Augusta

Go
Augusta restaurants
Toast

Augusta restaurants that serve coleslaw

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

3051 Washington Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.3 (2527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.99
More about Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Ale House - CAH - DT Greenville

113 S Main St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Coleslaw$2.49
More about Carolina Ale House - CAH - DT Greenville

Browse other tasty dishes in Augusta

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Cake Shakes

Pretzels

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Brownies

Salmon

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Augusta to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Aiken

No reviews yet

Evans

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston