Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Augusta
/
Augusta
/
Garlic Bread
Augusta restaurants that serve garlic bread
Soul City Pizza
1855 Central Ave, Augusta
No reviews yet
Cheesy Garlic Bread
$5.99
More about Soul City Pizza
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
3051 Washington Rd, Augusta
Avg 4.3
(2527 reviews)
Half Order Garlic Bread
$3.99
4 pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread
Grilled Garlic Bread(8)
$5.99
8 Pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread
More about Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
Browse other tasty dishes in Augusta
Green Beans
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Greek Salad
Cobb Salad
Cheeseburgers
Cheese Fries
Steak Salad
Muffins
More near Augusta to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Evans
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston