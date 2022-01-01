Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Augusta restaurants that serve garlic bread

Soul City Pizza

1855 Central Ave, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
More about Soul City Pizza
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

3051 Washington Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.3 (2527 reviews)
Takeout
Half Order Garlic Bread$3.99
4 pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread
Grilled Garlic Bread(8)$5.99
8 Pieces of Grilled Garlic Bread
More about Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

