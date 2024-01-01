Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Augusta

Go
Augusta restaurants
Toast

Augusta restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Main pic

 

Carolina Ale House - CAH - Augusta

203 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken Bowl$12.99
More about Carolina Ale House - CAH - Augusta
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Ale House - CAH - DT Greenville

113 S Main St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken Bowl$12.99
More about Carolina Ale House - CAH - DT Greenville

Browse other tasty dishes in Augusta

Brisket

Cheese Pizza

Patty Melts

Chili

Lamb Burgers

Fish And Chips

Bison Burgers

Cobbler

Map

More near Augusta to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Aiken

No reviews yet

Evans

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston