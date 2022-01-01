Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Toast

Augusta restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant

3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA

Avg 3.9 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Grill Chicken$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grill Chicken and Queso.
More about Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
Fat Man's Cafe image

 

Fat Man's Cafe

1450 Greene Street, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Josh's Grilled Chicken & Feta Wrap$9.58
Sliced grilled chicken, crumbled feta, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and bistro sauce (house made chipotle mayo)
Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.58
Our homemade chicken salad on wheat bread hot off the panini press.
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.98
More about Fat Man's Cafe
Grilled Chicken image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

630 crane creek rd, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

3051 Washington Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.3 (2527 reviews)
Takeout
Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Chicken & Shrimp$15.99
1 Lime Butter Grilled Chicken Breast and 5 Lime Butter Grilled Shrimp served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
Chicken Grill$11.99
A Tender Chicken Breast sizzled to perfection, served with cheese, onions, mushrooms and green peppers...comes with chips.
More about Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

