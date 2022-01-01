Grilled chicken in Augusta
Augusta restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA
|Nachos Grill Chicken
|$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grill Chicken and Queso.
Fat Man's Cafe
1450 Greene Street, Augusta
|Josh's Grilled Chicken & Feta Wrap
|$9.58
Sliced grilled chicken, crumbled feta, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and bistro sauce (house made chipotle mayo)
|Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.58
Our homemade chicken salad on wheat bread hot off the panini press.
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.98
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
630 crane creek rd, Augusta
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
3051 Washington Rd, Augusta
|Lime-Butter-Garlic Grilled Chicken & Shrimp
|$15.99
1 Lime Butter Grilled Chicken Breast and 5 Lime Butter Grilled Shrimp served with Lime Butter Rice, Side Salad, and a Toasted Roll. Additional sides will be an extra charge.
|Chicken Grill
|$11.99
A Tender Chicken Breast sizzled to perfection, served with cheese, onions, mushrooms and green peppers...comes with chips.