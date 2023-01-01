Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Augusta

Augusta restaurants that serve tarts

Craft & Vine image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Craft & Vine

1204 Broad, Augusta

Avg 4.7 (912 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Tart$8.00
More about Craft & Vine
Frog & the Hen image

FRENCH FRIES

Frog & the Hen

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Arnold Palmer Tart$7.00
More about Frog & the Hen

