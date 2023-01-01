Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Augusta
/
Augusta
/
Tarts
Augusta restaurants that serve tarts
PIZZA • TAPAS
Craft & Vine
1204 Broad, Augusta
Avg 4.7
(912 reviews)
Strawberry Tart
$8.00
More about Craft & Vine
FRENCH FRIES
Frog & the Hen
466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta
Avg 4.4
(319 reviews)
Arnold Palmer Tart
$7.00
More about Frog & the Hen
Browse other tasty dishes in Augusta
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Fried Pickles
Dumplings
Cobbler
Grits
Cheesecake
Key Lime Pies
Arugula Salad
More near Augusta to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Evans
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
North Augusta
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(137 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1109 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(482 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston