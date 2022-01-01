Augusta restaurants you'll love
Must-try Augusta restaurants
More about Wander Pizza Co.
Wander Pizza Co.
265 Western Ave, Augusta
|Popular items
|BRICK-OVEN PRETZELS
|$8.00
Four warm pretzels with pub mustard and hot honey for dipping.
|12" Nashville Chicken
|$15.00
Hot chicken, bacon, pickles, spicy ranch
|CHEESE BREAD
|$7.00
Wander dough lightly seasoned with rosemary, topped with cheese and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Margarita's
Margarita's
390 Western Ave, Augusta