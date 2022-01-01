Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Augusta restaurants you'll love

Go
Augusta restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Augusta

Must-try Augusta restaurants

Wander Pizza Co. image

 

Wander Pizza Co.

265 Western Ave, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BRICK-OVEN PRETZELS$8.00
Four warm pretzels with pub mustard and hot honey for dipping.
12" Nashville Chicken$15.00
Hot chicken, bacon, pickles, spicy ranch
CHEESE BREAD$7.00
Wander dough lightly seasoned with rosemary, topped with cheese and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Wander Pizza Co.
Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

34 Western Avenue, Augusta

No reviews yet
More about Amato's
Margarita's image

 

Margarita's

390 Western Ave, Augusta

No reviews yet
More about Margarita's
Map

More near Augusta to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston