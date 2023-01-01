Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Augusta

Go
Augusta restaurants
Toast

Augusta restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Asian Noodle Bar

1 Stephen King Drive, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Crispy Chicken$14.95
More about Asian Noodle Bar
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 570 - Avangrid Augusta

83 Edison Drive, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread Melt$7.99
Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Dressing, Jack Cheese & Parsley
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast. Served on a Bulkie Roll with Lettuce and Tomato
Crispy Chicken Wings$9.99
Tossed to order with your choice of:
Sweet BBQ, Honey Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Classic Buffalo, Sea Salt & Vinegar or Plain. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Cafe Services - 570 - Avangrid Augusta

Browse other tasty dishes in Augusta

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Augusta to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (664 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1600 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston