Augusta restaurants you'll love

Augusta restaurants
Augusta's top cuisines

American
Must-try Augusta restaurants

Canal Street Cafe image

 

Canal Street Cafe

113 E Canal St, Augusta

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAMED MUSSELS$11.00
One pound of mussels in a lemon, white wine butter sauce.
CAESAR
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, anchovy caesar dressing
LAKE SUPERIOR WHITEFISH$20.00
Dusted in flour topped with a lemon caper buerre blanc (capers, white wine, butter) served with mashed and vegetable
More about Canal Street Cafe
The Fort- Simple Adventures image

 

The Fort- Simple Adventures

5163 Fort Custer Dr, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bosco Sticks$5.00
Mozzarrella Sticks$5.00
Pretzel$4.00
More about The Fort- Simple Adventures
O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ image

 

O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ

501 East Michigan, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ
