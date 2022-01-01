Go
The Auld Dubliner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

71 S Pine Ave • $$

Avg 4 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

Hand Cut Chips$7.00
fresh cut Russet Potatoes, tossed with malt vinegar and salt
Beachwood Brewing LBC IPA$8.16
Coke$2.30
Cashel Blue Cheese Burger$15.00
pub burger with Kerrygold Cashel blue cheese
Auld Chicken Wings$15.00
Wings and crispy potatoes, carrots, celery and ranch dressing.
Club Sandwich$15.00
lettuce, tomato, avocado, chicken, rasher, swiss, chipotle mayo, sourdough
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
Guinness beef broth, ground lamb and beef, carrots, peas, onions, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with Irish brown bread
Caesar$12.00
romaine, anchovy dressing, croutons, parmesan
Banger Wontons$9.00
Irish pork sausage, onion, fresh herbs, house-made sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

71 S Pine Ave

Long Beach CA

