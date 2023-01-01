Aumakua - 114 Aleiki Pl
Open today 12:00 PM - 12:59 AM
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Location
149 Hana Highway, Paia HI 96779
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
