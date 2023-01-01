Go
A map showing the location of Aunt Stephies - 219 W Main StView gallery

Aunt Stephies - 219 W Main St

Open today 7:30 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

219 W Main St

Ionia, MI 48846

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:30 pm

Location

219 W Main St, Ionia MI 48846

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars - 420 N. Dexter St.
orange starNo Reviews
420 N. Dexter St. Ionia, MI 48846
View restaurantnext
CoffeeFix - 3192 Commerce Ln Ste A2
orange starNo Reviews
3192 Commerce Ln Ste A2 Ionia, MI 48846
View restaurantnext
ConfluxCity Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 235
110 N Water St Portland, MI 48875
View restaurantnext
Portland Party Store
orange star5.0 • 17
607 E Grand River Ave Portland, MI 48875
View restaurantnext
The Horse's Mouth Tavern - Downtown Belding
orange starNo Reviews
402 W. Main St Belding, MI 48809
View restaurantnext
Michigan Farmhouse Pizza - Clarksville, MI
orange star4.7 • 380
109 N Main St Clarksville, MI 48815
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Ionia

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Aunt Stephies - 219 W Main St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston