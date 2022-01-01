Go
Gigi's Kitchen & AunTeaBoba image
Pizza
Bakeries

Gigi's Kitchen & AunTeaBoba

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

224 Reviews

$$

742 Cady Dr

Fort Washington, MD 20744

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Tiger Stripe Milk$5.75
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.25
Mango Fruit Tea$5.25
Gigi's Cheesesteak$8.99
Our EVERYTHING is Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Onions, Hot Peppers and your choice of Provolone or American Cheese. (Be sure to select each topping)
Lumpia Shanghai$8.99
8 Pieces, handrolled with ground pork and sauteéd minced veggies.
Taro Milk$5.75
Strawberry Fruit Tea$5.25
Popcorn Chicken N Rice$8.99
Housemade popcorn chicken seasoned to perfection topped with spicy aoili and paired with white Jasmine rice
Filipino BBQ Skewers$8.50
Your choice of Chicken or Pork grilled skewers, brushed with our filipino bbq sauce and paired with white jasmine rice.
Thai Tea$5.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

742 Cady Dr, Fort Washington MD 20744

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Steak in a Sack

No reviews yet

A All Day Breakfast Diner that has been serving the best breakfast for over 60 years.

Rosa Mexicano

No reviews yet

Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.

Succotash - National Harbor

No reviews yet

SUCCOTASH is named after the classic dish that has been a longstanding staple of the Southern table. While many know “Succotash” when they see it, the dish has been interpreted, modified and passed from generation to generation for centuries. While Succotash between families will share similarities, each family’s recipe is deeply personal and reminiscent of those special suppers that brings kin together. Our “Succotash” is special to us and we invite you to experience the South from our point of view.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Gigi's Kitchen & AunTeaBoba

orange star4.4 • 224 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston