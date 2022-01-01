Go
Toast

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

554 Dudley St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Curry Goat$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
Large Goat Water$10.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
Oxtail FRI & SAT ONLY$18.00
FRIDAY&SATURDAY ONLY
Succulent, slow-cooked, tender braised oxtail in a rich gravy that will make your rice and peas rejoice
See full menu

Location

554 Dudley St

Dorchester MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Top Mix Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Side Chick

No reviews yet

We have the BEST HALAL FOOD in the neighborhood!

The Sugar Bowl

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

224 Boston Street

No reviews yet

At 224 we pride ourselves on offering you a professional, individualized and sincere dining experience, featuring contemporary American cuisine and friendly service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston