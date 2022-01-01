Go
Auntie Ning's

Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.

719 N Meadow St • $$

Popular Items

Lumpia$2.00
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
Adobo$11.00
Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.
Lechon Kawali$13.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
Pancit$11.00
Savory glass noodles cooked in a homemade beef bone broth and stir-fried with cabbage, carrots, and celery.
Bistek$13.00
Tender, marinated bites of steak stewed with onions in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

719 N Meadow St

Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
