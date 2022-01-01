Auntie Ning's
Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.
719 N Meadow St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
719 N Meadow St
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Auntie Ning's
Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.
Market on Meadow
Come in and enjoy!
Cirrus Vodka
Come in and enjoy!
The Savory Grain
The Savory Grain Restaurant and Craft Beer House is Richmond’s top destination for delicious seasonal New American dining, offering a huge variety of draft beers and craft cocktails in a fun, laid-back, warm, and inviting atmosphere.