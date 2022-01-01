Auntie Ning's
Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.
Authentic Filipino Food
Popular Items
Location
Authentic Filipino Food
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Auntie Ning's
Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.
The Savory Grain
The Savory Grain Restaurant and Craft Beer House is Richmond’s top destination for delicious seasonal New American dining, offering a huge variety of draft beers and craft cocktails in a fun, laid-back, warm, and inviting atmosphere.
Market on Meadow
Come in and enjoy!
Cirrus Vodka
Come in and enjoy!