Auntie Ning's

Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.

Authentic Filipino Food

Popular Items

Lumpia$1.50
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
Empanada$4.00
Fried empanadas (Filipino style) filled with ground beef, potatoes, peas, raisins and carrots.
Ginataang Gulay (VEGAN)$13.00
Chef's Favorite. Calabasa Squash, Bok Choy, eggplant and green beans stewed in coconut milk and comes on top of white rice. Comes w 2 veggie lumpia!
Pancit$14.00
Savory glass noodles cooked in a homemade beef bone broth and stir-fried with cabbage, carrots, and celery.
Siopao$4.00
Freshly baked buns stuffed with a sweet pork adobo filling
Bistek$14.00
Tender steak and onions marinated in soy sauce and lemon juice.
Lechon Kawali$13.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
Chicken Adobo$12.00
Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.
Beef Adobo$14.00
Tender cuts of steak simmered in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar, pepper and bay leaves.
Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
