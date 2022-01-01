Go
Aurellia's

Come in and enjoy!

1620 North Resler

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel Spread$8.00
Fresh baked Bavarian style pretzel served w/ beer mustard and your choice of queso or wildberry bacon jam
Homemade Chicky Tendies$12.00
Panko crusted NAE chicken cutlets fried and served or tossed with your choice of housemade sauce. Served with our OG Fries
Bavarian Forest Burger$16.25
8oz Angus Beef, wildberry bacon jam, arugula, swiss cheese, fried mushrooms, beer mustard, on a toasted potato bun
Saint Arnold Honey Agave Cider 64oz$15.00
Sweet Apple Cider
Aurellias Futures Pils 64oz$13.00
German Style Pilsner
16oz Cola$2.00
Monte Cristo$15.00
Bonjour! It starts with two thick slices of ham & Swiss between a pillowy potato bun with house made strawberry & lemon preserved jam. Battered and fried and dusted with a generous portion of powdered sugar
Cubano$14.50
Mojo Pork, smoked ham, pickles, swiss cheese, beer mustard on a toasted baguette
Aurellias Golden Age 64oz$12.00
Helles Lager
Aurellias Merrow 64oz$14.00
Irish Dry Stout
Location

El Paso TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
