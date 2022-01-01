Aurellia's

Cedar and Vine

Full service restaurant and bar serving modern cuisine with a hint of Mediterranean flavor. Our menu offers familiar favorites ranging from burgers to 30 day aged rib eyes. Cedar and Vine is also a great place to unwind with a beautiful patio that offers sunset views to the west and a majestic mountain to the east. Patrons can enjoy spirits from our full bar or sip on unique wines including our selection from Lebanon!

