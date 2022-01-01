Aurora restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Aurora, Colorado

Situated a short distance from Denver, Aurora is home to many trendy yet down-to-earth restaurants. You just wouldn't know it because Aurora sits comfortably in Denver's suburbs, almost tucked into the city. If you're driving outside of Denver, you might pass right by Aurora, so be ready to whip a U-turn and stop by to explore.

Here, you'll find hundreds of ethnic eateries, many of them locally operated and family-owned. You can find Chinese food, classic American dishes, Vietnamese Pho and Bahn Mi, or cafe pastries. If that's not enough, you'll find places for oven-baked pizza, Mediterranean food, sushi, and Mexican food too. Not only that, but you’ll also find Korean food, steaks, and seafood. Is that still not enough? No problem! Aurora has Thai restaurants, cocktail bars, and bistros too.

If you’ve never been to the Denver area, what’s most striking is the diversity of the people and the culture. True to its big brother, Aurora gives off the same inclusive, laid-back vibe. The difference is noticeable as soon as you enter the town, so take the time to drive around. You’ll find just about anything you could ask for, and that’s what’s great about dining in Aurora.

Aurora's top cuisines

American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burgers
Sandwiches
Barbeque
Asian Fusion
Salad
Food Trucks
Indian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Aurora restaurants

Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. image

 

Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.

15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheffin's Loaded Cheesesteak Fries$16.00
Sirloin Steak, Chicken Breast or 1/2 Sirloin 1/2 Chicken with Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix and Provolone Cheese over a bed of Fries topped with Chipotle Mayo
Cheffin's Cuban Sandwich$13.00
Cheffin’s Hand Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Banana Peppers, Chipotle Mayo on a pressed Italian Roll
Garlic Mushroom Cheesesteak$14.00
Sirloin Cheesesteak with Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix, Sauteed Garlic and Mushrooms, Provolone all served on an Italian Roll.
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora image

 

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora

18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 pc Special$12.79
6 wings, regular fries and regular drink.
Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
Dinner for Two$33.99
20 wings, 1 large fries and 2 regular drinks. Up to 2 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
20 PC Wings$28.99
Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
ManDoo image

 

ManDoo

2222 S Havana st #J, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
WANG COMBO 4 PCS. (콤보4)$14.00
GALBI 4PC (왕 갈비)$14.00
WANG COMBO 3 PCS (왕 콤보)$10.00
Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
Handheld Spero w/ Bacon$5.50
Diced bacon w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast$14.99
The Big Daddy of them All. 3 eggs + breakfast meat + breakfast potato + specialty side (pancakes or b&g).
The Madras Cafe image

 

The Madras Cafe

5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medhu Vadai (2 pc)$6.95
Crispy deep fried south Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar
Garlic Naan$3.45
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic.
Lunch Thali$13.95
Available for dine in and to go. Welcome Drink, Masala Vadai, Kancheepuram Podi Idli, Sambar, Rasam, Mushroom Masala, Vathakuzhumbu, Cauliflower Poriyal, Green Peas Thuvaran, White Rice, Vangibath, Gongura Rice, Chapathi, Fryums, Carrot Halwa
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora image

 

Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora

9655 E Montview Blvd, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pan Fried Beef 煎牛餃$13.00
Pan Fried Beef, Cheese and Onion Dumplings (10 per order)
Steamed Crab and Pork 蟹肉汤包$14.00
Streamed Crab and Pork Dumplings (8 per order)
Pork Belly Bun 東坡肉割包$6.00
Stewed Pork Belly Bun
Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace image

 

Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace

2501 N Dallas Street, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asado Grill$0.49
Smokey and spicy chipotle in adobo, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro.
Corn$3.99
Sweet corn, red bell peppers, Parmesan cheese, green onions.
Green Onion Sour Cream$0.49
Mild sour cream, mayo, green onions, cayenne sauce.
Mochinut image

 

Mochinut

2222 S havana st, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ube$5.00
3 Piece$9.00
Half Dozen$16.50
Coffee Story - Aurora image

 

Coffee Story - Aurora

2222 S Havana St Unit A-1, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Croissant$3.50
Dalgona Latte$6.00
Bacon Quiche$5.50
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4 (8866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mondo Market - Stanley Market image

 

Mondo Market - Stanley Market

2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pasta$10.00
Shells with a choice of cheese sauce or marinara sauce. Served with fruit and choice of milk or juice
Gyro Sandwich$13.95
Flatbread, house-made gyro meat,
hummus, tomato, marinated cucumber, yogurt, zaatar
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Ciabatta, crispy chicken, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara, smoked balsamic
Seoul BBQ image

 

Seoul BBQ

2080 s havana st, aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gun-Mandu (군만두)$9.00
Premiun Bento Box (명품도시락)$25.00
Soon-Tofu (순두부)$15.00
Comida Food Truck image

 

Comida Food Truck

2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build & Bake Not 'Yo Nachos (GF)$12.00
Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo chile verde (add shrimp, chorizo, chicken for $4)
(allow 20-25 minutes to prepare and serve)
Street Taco Dinner for 2$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
Comida Guac and Chips (GF)$13.00
Fresh Guacamole and House-made Corn Tortilla Chips
The Royal Hilltop image

 

The Royal Hilltop

18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shea Burger$12.99
Potato Skins$9.99
Build Your Own Burger / Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Annette image

FRENCH FRIES

Annette

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Avg 5 (6405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Lettuce + Tarragon Salad$15.00
Butter Lettuce Salad with Tarragon + Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Sunflower Seed Brittle + Pickled Shallots
This salad comes with the vinaigrette on the side. Please let us know if you'd like it dressed.
Roasted Half Chicken$30.00
escarole + px sherry vinegar.
Chicken Liver Pate$15.00
Chicken Liver Pate with a Blueberry Mostarda + Grilled Sourdough
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace image

 

Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
Masher & Gravy$5.75
Classic mashed potatoes made with shallot butter and served with a side of our chicken gravy
(Mashed Potatoes are Vegetarian & GF) (Gravy contains dairy, chicken stock, flour)
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Rustic Nomads image

 

Rustic Nomads

NA, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wanderlust Burger$9.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Pickled Red Onions & Balsamic Demi-Glaze
Rustic Russets$5.00
Next Level Fries - Golden Potato Nuggets from Heaven
Route 66 Burger$10.00
Street Corn, Hatch Green Chilis, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato on a Cheeseburger.
-This one has some spice to it, but oh so good.
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old School Burrito$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
Bennie$12.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham,
avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
Build Your Own Crepe$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
The Chicken Shack image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(12) Wings$21.49
12 wings-bone in, must choose breaded or unbreaded option. ***all sauce will be on the side unless specified***
#3 Combo (3F)$9.74
3 chicken fingers, side of fries and drink. choice of sauce on the side.
Small Rocky Mountain Fries$9.29
Bed of french fries, diced chicken tenders topped with green chili and cheese.
Rosenberg's Stanley image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Stanley

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Dozen Bagels$21.00
Tacos El Metate image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos El Metate

1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asada Taco$2.99
Carnitas Taco$2.99
Camaron Taco$3.50
Comida at The Stanley image

 

Comida at The Stanley

2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Situation$5.00
Slow cooked sirloin in Negra Modelo over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with roasted onions and house crema
Comida Guacamole and Chips$11.00
GF
Griddle Cheese$3.50
Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema
Harbor Station Food Truck image

 

Harbor Station Food Truck

Chambers Foodtruck Park, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Cedar Creek Pub image

 

Cedar Creek Pub

2100 North Ursula Street, AURORA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toley's on the Creek image

GRILL

Toley's on the Creek

16728 E Smoky Hill Rd Suite 11C, Centennial, CO 80015, Centennial

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Private Label Distillery image

 

Private Label Distillery

16730 E 2ND AVE, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wake & Take Coffee Shop image

 

Wake & Take Coffee Shop

2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Billy's Phillys image

 

Billy's Phillys

5763 N Gibralter Way APT 2-103, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mochinut image

 

Mochinut

2222 S Havana St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
