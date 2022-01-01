Aurora restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Aurora, Colorado
Situated a short distance from Denver, Aurora is home to many trendy yet down-to-earth restaurants. You just wouldn't know it because Aurora sits comfortably in Denver's suburbs, almost tucked into the city. If you're driving outside of Denver, you might pass right by Aurora, so be ready to whip a U-turn and stop by to explore.
Here, you'll find hundreds of ethnic eateries, many of them locally operated and family-owned. You can find Chinese food, classic American dishes, Vietnamese Pho and Bahn Mi, or cafe pastries. If that's not enough, you'll find places for oven-baked pizza, Mediterranean food, sushi, and Mexican food too. Not only that, but you’ll also find Korean food, steaks, and seafood. Is that still not enough? No problem! Aurora has Thai restaurants, cocktail bars, and bistros too.
If you’ve never been to the Denver area, what’s most striking is the diversity of the people and the culture. True to its big brother, Aurora gives off the same inclusive, laid-back vibe. The difference is noticeable as soon as you enter the town, so take the time to drive around. You’ll find just about anything you could ask for, and that’s what’s great about dining in Aurora.
Aurora's top cuisines
Must-try Aurora restaurants
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora
|Popular items
|Cheffin's Loaded Cheesesteak Fries
|$16.00
Sirloin Steak, Chicken Breast or 1/2 Sirloin 1/2 Chicken with Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix and Provolone Cheese over a bed of Fries topped with Chipotle Mayo
|Cheffin's Cuban Sandwich
|$13.00
Cheffin’s Hand Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Banana Peppers, Chipotle Mayo on a pressed Italian Roll
|Garlic Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Sirloin Cheesesteak with Roasted Pepper & Onion Mix, Sauteed Garlic and Mushrooms, Provolone all served on an Italian Roll.
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA
|Popular items
|6 pc Special
|$12.79
6 wings, regular fries and regular drink.
Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
|Dinner for Two
|$33.99
20 wings, 1 large fries and 2 regular drinks. Up to 2 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
|20 PC Wings
|$28.99
Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
ManDoo
2222 S Havana st #J, Aurora
|Popular items
|WANG COMBO 4 PCS. (콤보4)
|$14.00
|GALBI 4PC (왕 갈비)
|$14.00
|WANG COMBO 3 PCS (왕 콤보)
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo
|$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
|Handheld Spero w/ Bacon
|$5.50
Diced bacon w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
|Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast
|$14.99
The Big Daddy of them All. 3 eggs + breakfast meat + breakfast potato + specialty side (pancakes or b&g).
The Madras Cafe
5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Medhu Vadai (2 pc)
|$6.95
Crispy deep fried south Indian lentil doughnut served with varieties of chutney & sambar
|Garlic Naan
|$3.45
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic.
|Lunch Thali
|$13.95
Available for dine in and to go. Welcome Drink, Masala Vadai, Kancheepuram Podi Idli, Sambar, Rasam, Mushroom Masala, Vathakuzhumbu, Cauliflower Poriyal, Green Peas Thuvaran, White Rice, Vangibath, Gongura Rice, Chapathi, Fryums, Carrot Halwa
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora
9655 E Montview Blvd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Beef 煎牛餃
|$13.00
Pan Fried Beef, Cheese and Onion Dumplings (10 per order)
|Steamed Crab and Pork 蟹肉汤包
|$14.00
Streamed Crab and Pork Dumplings (8 per order)
|Pork Belly Bun 東坡肉割包
|$6.00
Stewed Pork Belly Bun
Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace
2501 N Dallas Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Asado Grill
|$0.49
Smokey and spicy chipotle in adobo, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro.
|Corn
|$3.99
Sweet corn, red bell peppers, Parmesan cheese, green onions.
|Green Onion Sour Cream
|$0.49
Mild sour cream, mayo, green onions, cayenne sauce.
Mochinut
2222 S havana st, Aurora
|Popular items
|Ube
|$5.00
|3 Piece
|$9.00
|Half Dozen
|$16.50
Coffee Story - Aurora
2222 S Havana St Unit A-1, Aurora
|Popular items
|Strawberry Croissant
|$3.50
|Dalgona Latte
|$6.00
|Bacon Quiche
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mondo Market - Stanley Market
2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora
|Popular items
|Kids Pasta
|$10.00
Shells with a choice of cheese sauce or marinara sauce. Served with fruit and choice of milk or juice
|Gyro Sandwich
|$13.95
Flatbread, house-made gyro meat,
hummus, tomato, marinated cucumber, yogurt, zaatar
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Ciabatta, crispy chicken, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara, smoked balsamic
Seoul BBQ
2080 s havana st, aurora
|Popular items
|Gun-Mandu (군만두)
|$9.00
|Premiun Bento Box (명품도시락)
|$25.00
|Soon-Tofu (순두부)
|$15.00
Comida Food Truck
2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Build & Bake Not 'Yo Nachos (GF)
|$12.00
Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo chile verde (add shrimp, chorizo, chicken for $4)
(allow 20-25 minutes to prepare and serve)
|Street Taco Dinner for 2
|$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
|Comida Guac and Chips (GF)
|$13.00
Fresh Guacamole and House-made Corn Tortilla Chips
The Royal Hilltop
18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora
|Popular items
|Shea Burger
|$12.99
|Potato Skins
|$9.99
|Build Your Own Burger / Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Annette
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Butter Lettuce + Tarragon Salad
|$15.00
Butter Lettuce Salad with Tarragon + Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Sunflower Seed Brittle + Pickled Shallots
This salad comes with the vinaigrette on the side. Please let us know if you'd like it dressed.
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$30.00
escarole + px sherry vinegar.
|Chicken Liver Pate
|$15.00
Chicken Liver Pate with a Blueberry Mostarda + Grilled Sourdough
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Chook for Two
|$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
|Masher & Gravy
|$5.75
Classic mashed potatoes made with shallot butter and served with a side of our chicken gravy
(Mashed Potatoes are Vegetarian & GF) (Gravy contains dairy, chicken stock, flour)
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Rustic Nomads
NA, Aurora
|Popular items
|Wanderlust Burger
|$9.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Pickled Red Onions & Balsamic Demi-Glaze
|Rustic Russets
|$5.00
Next Level Fries - Golden Potato Nuggets from Heaven
|Route 66 Burger
|$10.00
Street Corn, Hatch Green Chilis, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato on a Cheeseburger.
-This one has some spice to it, but oh so good.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Popular items
|Old School Burrito
|$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
|Bennie
|$12.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham,
avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora
|Popular items
|(12) Wings
|$21.49
12 wings-bone in, must choose breaded or unbreaded option. ***all sauce will be on the side unless specified***
|#3 Combo (3F)
|$9.74
3 chicken fingers, side of fries and drink. choice of sauce on the side.
|Small Rocky Mountain Fries
|$9.29
Bed of french fries, diced chicken tenders topped with green chili and cheese.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Stanley
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos El Metate
1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|Asada Taco
|$2.99
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.99
|Camaron Taco
|$3.50
Comida at The Stanley
2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora
|Popular items
|The Situation
|$5.00
Slow cooked sirloin in Negra Modelo over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with roasted onions and house crema
|Comida Guacamole and Chips
|$11.00
GF
|Griddle Cheese
|$3.50
Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema
Harbor Station Food Truck
Chambers Foodtruck Park, Aurora
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
GRILL
Toley's on the Creek
16728 E Smoky Hill Rd Suite 11C, Centennial, CO 80015, Centennial
Fire Wings
13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
|Popular items
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Billy's Phillys
5763 N Gibralter Way APT 2-103, Aurora
Mochinut
2222 S Havana St, Aurora
- 2