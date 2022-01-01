Aurora American restaurants you'll love
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo
|$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
|Handheld Spero w/ Bacon
|$5.50
Diced bacon w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
|Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast
|$14.99
The Big Daddy of them All. 3 eggs + breakfast meat + breakfast potato + specialty side (pancakes or b&g).
More about The Royal Hilltop
The Royal Hilltop
18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora
|Popular items
|Shea Burger
|$12.99
|Potato Skins
|$9.99
|Build Your Own Burger / Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
More about Annette
FRENCH FRIES
Annette
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Butter Lettuce + Tarragon Salad
|$15.00
Butter Lettuce Salad with Tarragon + Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Sunflower Seed Brittle + Pickled Shallots
This salad comes with the vinaigrette on the side. Please let us know if you'd like it dressed.
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$30.00
escarole + px sherry vinegar.
|Chicken Liver Pate
|$15.00
Chicken Liver Pate with a Blueberry Mostarda + Grilled Sourdough
More about Harbor Station Food Truck
Harbor Station Food Truck
Chambers Foodtruck Park, Aurora
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00