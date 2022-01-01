Aurora American restaurants you'll love

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Aurora

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
Handheld Spero w/ Bacon$5.50
Diced bacon w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast$14.99
The Big Daddy of them All. 3 eggs + breakfast meat + breakfast potato + specialty side (pancakes or b&g).
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
The Royal Hilltop image

 

The Royal Hilltop

18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shea Burger$12.99
Potato Skins$9.99
Build Your Own Burger / Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about The Royal Hilltop
Annette image

FRENCH FRIES

Annette

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Avg 5 (6405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Lettuce + Tarragon Salad$15.00
Butter Lettuce Salad with Tarragon + Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Sunflower Seed Brittle + Pickled Shallots
This salad comes with the vinaigrette on the side. Please let us know if you'd like it dressed.
Roasted Half Chicken$30.00
escarole + px sherry vinegar.
Chicken Liver Pate$15.00
Chicken Liver Pate with a Blueberry Mostarda + Grilled Sourdough
More about Annette
Harbor Station Food Truck image

 

Harbor Station Food Truck

Chambers Foodtruck Park, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$6.00
More about Harbor Station Food Truck
Cedar Creek Pub image

 

Cedar Creek Pub

2100 North Ursula Street, AURORA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cedar Creek Pub
Toley's on the Creek image

GRILL

Toley's on the Creek

16728 E Smoky Hill Rd Suite 11C, Centennial, CO 80015, Centennial

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
More about Toley's on the Creek

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Aurora

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Mac And Cheese

Galbi

Burritos

Tacos

Kimchi

Cake

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston