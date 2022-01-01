Aurora bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Aurora
Comida Food Truck
2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Build & Bake Not 'Yo Nachos (GF)
|$12.00
Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo chile verde (add shrimp, chorizo, chicken for $4)
(allow 20-25 minutes to prepare and serve)
|Street Taco Dinner for 2
|$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
|Comida Guac and Chips (GF)
|$13.00
Fresh Guacamole and House-made Corn Tortilla Chips
The Royal Hilltop
18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora
|Popular items
|Shea Burger
|$12.99
|Potato Skins
|$9.99
|Build Your Own Burger / Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Annette
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
|Popular items
|Butter Lettuce + Tarragon Salad
|$15.00
Butter Lettuce Salad with Tarragon + Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Sunflower Seed Brittle + Pickled Shallots
This salad comes with the vinaigrette on the side. Please let us know if you'd like it dressed.
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$30.00
escarole + px sherry vinegar.
|Chicken Liver Pate
|$15.00
Chicken Liver Pate with a Blueberry Mostarda + Grilled Sourdough
Comida at The Stanley
2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora
|Popular items
|The Situation
|$5.00
Slow cooked sirloin in Negra Modelo over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with roasted onions and house crema
|Comida Guacamole and Chips
|$11.00
GF
|Griddle Cheese
|$3.50
Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema