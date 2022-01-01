Aurora cafés you'll love

Aurora restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Aurora

Coffee Story - Aurora image

 

Coffee Story - Aurora

2222 S Havana St Unit A-1, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Croissant$3.50
Dalgona Latte$6.00
Bacon Quiche$5.50
More about Coffee Story - Aurora
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old School Burrito$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
Bennie$12.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham,
avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
Build Your Own Crepe$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
More about The French Press
Wake & Take Coffee Shop image

 

Wake & Take Coffee Shop

2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Wake & Take Coffee Shop

