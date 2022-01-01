Aurora cafés you'll love
Coffee Story - Aurora
2222 S Havana St Unit A-1, Aurora
|Popular items
|Strawberry Croissant
|$3.50
|Dalgona Latte
|$6.00
|Bacon Quiche
|$5.50
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Popular items
|Old School Burrito
|$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
|Bennie
|$12.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham,
avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢