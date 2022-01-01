Aurora Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Aurora
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Chook for Two
|$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
|Masher & Gravy
|$5.75
Classic mashed potatoes made with shallot butter and served with a side of our chicken gravy
(Mashed Potatoes are Vegetarian & GF) (Gravy contains dairy, chicken stock, flour)
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
More about The Chicken Shack
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora
|Popular items
|(12) Wings
|$21.49
12 wings-bone in, must choose breaded or unbreaded option. ***all sauce will be on the side unless specified***
|#3 Combo (3F)
|$9.74
3 chicken fingers, side of fries and drink. choice of sauce on the side.
|Small Rocky Mountain Fries
|$9.29
Bed of french fries, diced chicken tenders topped with green chili and cheese.