Aurora Chicken restaurants you'll love

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4 (8866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace image

 

Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
Masher & Gravy$5.75
Classic mashed potatoes made with shallot butter and served with a side of our chicken gravy
(Mashed Potatoes are Vegetarian & GF) (Gravy contains dairy, chicken stock, flour)
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
The Chicken Shack image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(12) Wings$21.49
12 wings-bone in, must choose breaded or unbreaded option. ***all sauce will be on the side unless specified***
#3 Combo (3F)$9.74
3 chicken fingers, side of fries and drink. choice of sauce on the side.
Small Rocky Mountain Fries$9.29
Bed of french fries, diced chicken tenders topped with green chili and cheese.
More about The Chicken Shack

