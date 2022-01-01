Aurora Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Aurora

Comida Food Truck image

 

Comida Food Truck

2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build & Bake Not 'Yo Nachos (GF)$12.00
Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo chile verde (add shrimp, chorizo, chicken for $4)
(allow 20-25 minutes to prepare and serve)
Street Taco Dinner for 2$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
Comida Guac and Chips (GF)$13.00
Fresh Guacamole and House-made Corn Tortilla Chips
More about Comida Food Truck
Tacos El Metate image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos El Metate

1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Camaron Taco$3.50
Pollo Taco$2.99
Asada Taco$2.99
More about Tacos El Metate
Comida at The Stanley image

 

Comida at The Stanley

2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Situation$5.00
Slow cooked sirloin in Negra Modelo over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with roasted onions and house crema
Comida Guacamole and Chips$11.00
GF
Griddle Cheese$3.50
Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema
More about Comida at The Stanley

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Aurora

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Mac And Cheese

Galbi

Burritos

Tacos

Kimchi

Cake

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston