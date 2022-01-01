Aurora Mexican restaurants you'll love
Comida Food Truck
2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora
|Build & Bake Not 'Yo Nachos (GF)
|$12.00
Comida House Chips, blend of cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, crema and tomatillo chile verde (add shrimp, chorizo, chicken for $4)
(allow 20-25 minutes to prepare and serve)
|Street Taco Dinner for 2
|$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
|Comida Guac and Chips (GF)
|$13.00
Fresh Guacamole and House-made Corn Tortilla Chips
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos El Metate
1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Camaron Taco
|$3.50
|Pollo Taco
|$2.99
|Asada Taco
|$2.99
Comida at The Stanley
2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora
|The Situation
|$5.00
Slow cooked sirloin in Negra Modelo over smoked gouda sweet potato mash with roasted onions and house crema
|Comida Guacamole and Chips
|$11.00
GF
|Griddle Cheese
|$3.50
Griddled soft corn tacos made with cotija, smoked gouda and asadero cheeses, salsa verde and crema