Avocado toast in Aurora

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Poppin' Avocado Toast
|$12.00
2 slices of toast made with cream cheese smear, avocado smash, grilled fresh
jalapeno & cucumber pico de gallo.
|Basic Avocado Toast
|$7.99
|Hatch Avocado Toast
|$10.00
tomato, grilled hatch chili strip, cilantro, cotija cheese & choice of bread.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Avocado Toast
|$10.25
Wheat toast shmeared with hummus, spring mix in honey mustard vinaigrette, 1 poached egg, red pepper relish, avocado, fresh sliced mozzarella.