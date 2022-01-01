Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve avocado toast

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Poppin' Avocado Toast$12.00
2 slices of toast made with cream cheese smear, avocado smash, grilled fresh
jalapeno & cucumber pico de gallo.
Basic Avocado Toast$7.99
Hatch Avocado Toast$10.00
tomato, grilled hatch chili strip, cilantro, cotija cheese & choice of bread.
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.25
Wheat toast shmeared with hummus, spring mix in honey mustard vinaigrette, 1 poached egg, red pepper relish, avocado, fresh sliced mozzarella.
More about The French Press
Restaurant banner

 

Root & Sprig

13001 EAST 17TH PLACE, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast (Hungry Root)$10.00
Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on two pieces of toasted whole wheat (Vegetarian)
Avocado Toast (Root)$5.50
Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on one piece of toasted whole wheat (Vegetarian)
More about Root & Sprig

