Bean burritos in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Bean Burritos
Aurora restaurants that serve bean burritos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos El Metate
1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
Avg 4.3
(341 reviews)
Bean Burrito
$7.50
More about Tacos El Metate
Comida at The Stanley
2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora
No reviews yet
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
$4.00
More about Comida at The Stanley
