Cheesesteak pizza in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve cheesesteak pizza

Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora

12" Pizza Cheesesteak$14.19
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
8" Pizza Cheesesteak$10.39
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
More about Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers - 18121 East Hampden Avenue

18121 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

12" Pizza Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
8" Pizza Cheesesteak$10.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
More about Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers - 18121 East Hampden Avenue

