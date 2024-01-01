Chicken cheesesteaks in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
More about Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora
|12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$14.19
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers - 18121 East Hampden Avenue
Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers - 18121 East Hampden Avenue
18121 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora
|8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese