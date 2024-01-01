Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$14.19
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$13.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
Taste of Philly - Hampden+Towers - 18121 East Hampden Avenue

18121 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
