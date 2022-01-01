Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.

15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheffin's Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber with Ranch Dressing.
More about Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora

18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Breast Salad$14.99
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Fire Wings

13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, dried cherries, pistachios, garlic aoili, arugula, on toasted sourdough
Chicken Salad (1 pint)$8.50
One pint of our famous chicken salad mix. Pulled rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pistachios, dried cherries. Gluten Free.
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Goat Cheese Salad$12.25
Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.
More about The French Press
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Salad NO CHICKEN$6.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, 3 fresh grilled chicken fingers. choice of dressing. Includes parmesan cheese, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.
More about The Chicken Shack
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Stanley

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad 4oz$3.00
Kid's Chicken Salad on Challah$6.00
Chicken Salad 8oz$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Stanley
Root & Sprig

13001 EAST 17TH PLACE, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grandma's Chicken Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken, aioli, red onion, celery, bibb lettuce, tomato on toasted whole wheat
More about Root & Sprig

