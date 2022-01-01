Chicken salad in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora
|Cheffin's Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber with Ranch Dressing.
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Fried Chicken Breast Salad
|$14.99
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, dried cherries, pistachios, garlic aoili, arugula, on toasted sourdough
|Chicken Salad (1 pint)
|$8.50
One pint of our famous chicken salad mix. Pulled rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pistachios, dried cherries. Gluten Free.
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Chicken Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.25
Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.
More about The Chicken Shack
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Salad NO CHICKEN
|$6.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, 3 fresh grilled chicken fingers. choice of dressing. Includes parmesan cheese, croutons, red onions, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.
More about Rosenberg's Stanley
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Stanley
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Chicken Salad 4oz
|$3.00
|Kid's Chicken Salad on Challah
|$6.00
|Chicken Salad 8oz
|$6.00