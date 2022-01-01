Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.

15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Cheffin's Grilled Chicken on a Potato Bun.
More about Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora

18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Ghost Pepper Jack cheese and served with 2oz. of your favorite sauce. Fries and drink option available.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion. on burger bun.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$14.99
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Mondo Market - Stanley Market

2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Ciabatta, crispy chicken, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara, smoked balsamic
More about Mondo Market - Stanley Market
Fire Wings

13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH$4.99
More about Fire Wings
The Royal Hilltop

18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Burger / Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about The Royal Hilltop
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, dried cherries, pistachios, garlic aoili, arugula, on toasted sourdough
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.99
3 chicken tenders served on a fresh potato roll, lettuce, tomato pickles and onions. Served with Fries and a drink
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
3 chicken fingers served on a fresh potato roll, served open faced with lettuce tomato pickles and onions. NO FRIES INCLUDED just the sandwich.
More about The Chicken Shack

