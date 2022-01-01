Chicken sandwiches in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co.
15473 E Hampden Ave A, Aurora
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Cheffin's Grilled Chicken on a Potato Bun.
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Aurora
18757 E HAMPDEN AVE #156, AURORA
|Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Ghost Pepper Jack cheese and served with 2oz. of your favorite sauce. Fries and drink option available.
Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products.
Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion. on burger bun.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
|Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
|$14.99
Mondo Market - Stanley Market
2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Ciabatta, crispy chicken, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara, smoked balsamic
Fire Wings
13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
|BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
|$4.99
The Royal Hilltop
18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora
|Build Your Own Burger / Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, dried cherries, pistachios, garlic aoili, arugula, on toasted sourdough
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$10.99
3 chicken tenders served on a fresh potato roll, lettuce, tomato pickles and onions. Served with Fries and a drink
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
3 chicken fingers served on a fresh potato roll, served open faced with lettuce tomato pickles and onions. NO FRIES INCLUDED just the sandwich.