Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve cobb salad

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Mr. Sam’s Cobb Salad$17.99
More about Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
Item pic

 

Mondo Market Stanley

2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.95
More about Mondo Market Stanley

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Chips And Salsa

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Egg Salad Sandwiches

French Toast

Turkey Melts

Fried Pickles

Macaroni Salad

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston