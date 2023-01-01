Crab cakes in Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aurora restaurants that serve crab cakes

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$16.00
Crab cakes, spinach, english muffin, & topped with hollandaise
More about Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Bennies$15.50
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, gluten-free crab cakes, diced tomato, avocado, chive, hollandaise, and asparagus.
More about The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

