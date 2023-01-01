Crab cakes in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve crab cakes
Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
Crab cakes, spinach, english muffin, & topped with hollandaise
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Crab Cake Bennies
|$15.50
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, gluten-free crab cakes, diced tomato, avocado, chive, hollandaise, and asparagus.