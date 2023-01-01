Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Wing Hut

15473 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
More about Wing Hut
Item pic

 

Mondo Market Stanley

2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Ciabatta, crispy chicken, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara, smoked balsamic
More about Mondo Market Stanley
Item pic

 

Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad LG$11.49
Our large tossed salad topped with crispy chicken strips
Crispy Chicken Salad SM$7.99
Our tossed salad with crispy chicken tender strips on top
More about Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

