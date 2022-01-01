Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve croissants

Mondo Market Stanley

2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora

Ham & Cheese Croissants Ready to Bake (TG)$13.99
5 Pack
Cooking Instructions: Preheat oven to 375 F, remove croissants from packaging, place on parchment paper covered baking sheet, let sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes.
Bake at 375 F for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool, serve and enjoy!
Small Plain Croissant 6pk Ready to Bake (TG)$8.99
6 Pack
Cooking Instructions: Preheat oven to 375 F, remove croissants from packaging, place on parchment paper covered baking sheet, let sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes.
Bake at 375 F for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool, serve and enjoy!
Chocolate Croissants Ready to Bake (TG)$12.99
6 Pack
Cooking Instructions: Preheat oven to 375 F, remove croissants from packaging, place on parchment paper covered baking sheet, let sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes.
Bake at 375 F for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool, serve and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Croissant$2.75
Turkey Pear and Brie Croissant$12.25
Toasted butter croissant filled with sliced turkey, melted brie, red wine pears and a cranberry fig spread. Served with a choice of side
