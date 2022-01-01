Croissants in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve croissants
Mondo Market Stanley
2501 Dallas St STE 168, Aurora
|Ham & Cheese Croissants Ready to Bake (TG)
|$13.99
5 Pack
Cooking Instructions: Preheat oven to 375 F, remove croissants from packaging, place on parchment paper covered baking sheet, let sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes.
Bake at 375 F for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool, serve and enjoy!
|Small Plain Croissant 6pk Ready to Bake (TG)
|$8.99
6 Pack
|Chocolate Croissants Ready to Bake (TG)
|$12.99
6 Pack
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Plain Croissant
|$2.75
|Turkey Pear and Brie Croissant
|$12.25
Toasted butter croissant filled with sliced turkey, melted brie, red wine pears and a cranberry fig spread. Served with a choice of side