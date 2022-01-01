Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg salad sandwiches in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Aurora restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Annette
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Avg 5
(6405 reviews)
Egg Salad Toast
$10.00
More about Annette
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Stanley
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
Avg 4.6
(3286 reviews)
Egg Salad
$10.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Kid's Egg Salad on Challah
$6.00
Egg Salad 8oz
$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Stanley
Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora
Cake
Steamed Dumplings
Fried Chicken Salad
Chorizo Burritos
Bean Burritos
Fried Rice
Chicken Sandwiches
Patty Melts
More near Aurora to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Littleton
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Parker
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Lone Tree
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(125 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston